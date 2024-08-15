A stressful office job doubles a person's risk of suffering from a serious heart problem.

Stressful office jobs put a strain on the heart

A study has found that workers in stressful positions who feel undervalued were 97 per cent more likely to develop arterial fibrillation - a health condition that causes heart palpitations and may lead to a stroke.

Experts at the University of Quebec assessed almost 6,000 white-collar workers in Canada for two decades as they completed regular questionnaires measuring their "job strain" - which considered factors such as workload and tight deadlines - and analysis of their medical records.

The researchers say the findings show the importance of bosses implementing flexible working practices and relaxed deadlines for the sake of staff health.

Dr. Xavier Trudel, lead author of the study, said: "Our study suggests that work-related stress may be relevant factors to include in preventive strategies. Recognising and addressing psychosocial stressors at work are required to foster healthy work environments that benefit both individuals and the organisations where they work."