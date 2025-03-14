AI can't tell the time.

Research has revealed that some of the world's leading artificial intelligence systems are unable to correctly interpret clock-hand positions or answer questions about calendar dates.

A team at the University of Edinburgh tested numerous clock designs - including some with Roman numerals and different coloured dials - and it was revealed that AI systems only got clock-hand positions right less than a quarter of the time.

The AI models were also asked to answer calendar-based questions such as working out dates from the past and future but got their calculations wrong a fifth of the time.

Rohit Saxena, from the university's School of Informatics, said: "Most people can tell the time and use calendars from an early age.

"Our findings highlight a significant gap in the ability of AI to carry out what are quite basic skills for people. These shortfalls must be addressed if AI systems are to be successfully integrated into time-sensitive, real-world applications, such as scheduling, automation and assistive technologies."