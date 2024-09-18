Partying university students are putting their hearing at risk.

Partying puts students in danger of going deaf

A poll of 500 students currently at university found they partied twice a week during their first academic year but 46 per cent said they heard a mild buzzing in their ears when studying, a signifier of hearing damage.

The research was commissioned by the retail chain Specsavers after a different study found that just 15 minutes of exposure to loud noise of 85 decibels (dB) can lead to hearing problems.

The poll also found that 30 per cent of students didn't give a second thought to their health when they first started at university.

Gordon Harrison, chief audiologist at Specsavers, said: "A fresher's first year at university is an important year for them to make new friends, gain independence and build on their education.

"But the research shows that students aren't prioritising their health which can have potential implications down the line.

"Young people are being increasingly affected by hearing damage because of going to concerts, festivals and clubs where noise can reach damaging levels, as well as listening to personal music devices."