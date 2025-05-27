The best-dressed pooches in Britain were on display at the Greenwich dog show in London.

Pamela looked resplendent at the Greenwich dog show

The annual dog show took place on Sunday (25.05.25) and saw hundreds of owners and their stylish canines travelling from all over the UK to be reviewed by a panel of expert judges.

The event was open to "all dogs, big and small, well-behaved or wonderfully mischievous" and featured categories such as Waggiest Tail, Handsome Hound and Cutest Pup.

There was also the new Best Bridgerton Lookalike category that paid homage to the Old Royal Naval College site that featured in the Netflix Regency drama.

Tara Veitch's schnauzer Mr. Darbyshire won the best-dressed pooch competition as he donned a suit for the special event.

As well as the doggy catwalk (or should that be dogwalk?), visitors tucked into gourmet treats and posed for photos under the iconic colonnades.

The show, first launched in 2023, raises funds for the Greenwich Foundation to help preserve the historic site. With this year's turnout, organisers are already promising an even bigger bash in 2026.