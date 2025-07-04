Sumo wrestlers have inspired a massive new burger on sale in Japan.

Sumo wrestling has inspired a whooping new Burger King meal in Japan

Burger King branches in the country are stocking the 1,900-calorie 'baby body burger' that weighs in on the scales at 668 grams.

The burger consists of five all-beef patties, four slices of cheddar cheese, bacon, tomato, lettuce and pickles, and is dripping with sauces including mayonnaise, mustard and ketchup.

For those struggling to grapple with the ginormous burger, staff are on hand to cut it in half.

Eating like a sumo wrestler will cost customers 2,590 yen (£13) with the addition of fries and a medium drink raising the price to 2,890 yen (£14.70).

People who manage to finish the meal will be rewarded with a sticker reading "I did it".

Burger King calls the item a "yokozuna-class jumbo-size burger" in reference to the highest rank of sumo wrestling.

The fast food chain says it is determined to raise interest in Japan's national sport with the burger - which has the seal of approval from governing body the Japan Sumo Association.