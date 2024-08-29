Sunflowers 'dance' together to share sunlight.

Sunflowers 'dance' together in high-density environments

Experts have found that the plants that grow close together, casting a shadow over their neighbours, have found a way to resolve the problem through movement.

Professor Yasmine Meroz, an expert at Tel Aviv University in Israel, made the discovery after growing sunflowers in a high-density environment and photographing them as they grew.

A time-lapse film shows the plants 'dancing' to "find the best angle so each would not block the sunlight of their neighbour".

Professor Meroz said: "Previous studies have shown that if sunflowers are densely planted in a field where they shade each other they grow in a zigzag pattern - one forward and one back - so as not to be in each other's shadow.

"This way they grow side by side to maximise illumination from the sun, and therefore photosynthesis, on a collective level."