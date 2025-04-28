Swearing makes a person stronger.

A new study has found that using foul language helped to improve the grip of people who were trying to twist the tight lid off a jam jar.

Participants who bellowed swear words such as "f***" and "s***" had superior handgrip strength compared to those who did not.

An experiment carried out by experts from Keele University in the UK and The University of Amsterdam in The Netherlands involved 52 men and women who repeated either an expletive or neutral word aloud for 10 seconds before competing various tests, including a grip-strength task and numerous questionnaires.

The data showed that those who swore were stronger by 1.4kg than those who hadn't cursed.

A spokesman said: "We have shown that repeating a swear word leads to increased performance on a grip-strength task."