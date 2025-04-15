A total of 2,461 swimmers have broken the world record for the largest polar bear dip.

The Guinness World Record for the largest polar bear dip has been set

As confirmed by Guinness World Records, the gathering at Most Lake - the second largest lake in the Czech Republic - organised by freediver David Vencl beat the previous record of 1,799.

David told the GWR website: "I am incredibly excited about the potential for future events like this one.

"The success of our Guinness World Records [title] attempt has shown that there is a strong and enthusiastic community for cold therapy in the Czech Republic."

A polar bear dip involves entering a body of cold water, and to qualify as an official attempt, all participants - which included children, teens, adults and the elderly - needed to stay in the water for a full minute at the same time.

David - who previously held the record for the longest swim under ice while holding your breath with no fins or diving suit - hopes to "inspire people to embrace cold therapy".

He added: "I believe that organizing more events will continue to inspire people to embrace cold therapy and its benefits.

"These events not only promote physical and mental health but also foster a sense of community and togetherness.

"I look forward to collaborating with UNIQA and other partners to create more opportunities for people to come together, challenge themselves, and celebrate their achievements."