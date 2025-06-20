Cows in Switzerland have their own toilet.

The innovation - which was displayed to the public at the Roosli family farm in Hellbühl, canton Lucerne on Wednesday (18.06.25) - aims to reduce ammonia emissions from each cow by 44 per cent.

This is done by the toilet stopping the cow's urine and faeces from mixing.

When the animals need to do their business, they are lured into the free-standing toilet with a 1kg feed.

After they've had something to eat, their udder and vulva are stimulated so it motivates the cows to urinate.

Once a cow has peed, workers use a bowl to collect it, before it is stored and used as a nitrogen fertiliser.