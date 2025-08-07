A talking parrot helped bring down a huge drug operation after a video of him using phrases used by dealers was discovered by police.

Shannon Hilton, 29, of no fixed abode, taught Mango the parrot to say the phrase "two for 25" - a reference to a street deal price for crack cocaine.

She also filmed her pet playing with money made from the sale of heroin, crack cocaine, ketamine and cannabis.

Lancashire Police officers found the clips, as well as images of kilo blocks of white powder and a video of one of the 15 gang members rapping music, including the lyric "cocaine".

The gang's illegal activities were first uncovered when Hilton's boyfriend and drug gang leader Adam Garnett, who was already a serving prisoner, had a number of mobile phones and Wi-Fi routers discovered in a cell search.

Following the police's find, the force identified Garnett's second-in-command people were identified as Hilton, Dalbir Sandhu and Jason Gerrand.

Searches of their home addresses found large quantities of drugs, cash, and phones all linking the gang to one another. The gang operated between February 2023 and July 2024 in the Blackpool, North West England, area.

Cash, heroin, crack cocaine, ketamine and cannabis, plus mobile phones were seized. These were forensically matched to the defendants.

Upon searching Sandhu’s phone, it was discovered that Garnett directed people to the trusted key member of the OCG.

He researched and sent links to stories discussing county lines to his contacts and kept a record in the notes of his phone of his dealings, including price lists and records of transactions.

Garnett was involved in moving evidence so that police could not find it.

In total, 15 people were arrested, and following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, charged with offences.

They all pleaded guilty at Preston Crown Court.

Adam Garnett, 35, of no fixed abode was charged with two counts of conspiring to supply class A drugs. He was sentenced to 19 years and six months, which he will have to serve consecutive to his existing 15 year prison term.

Shannon Hilton, 29, of no fixed abode was charged with two counts of conspiracy to supply class A drugs and possession with intent to supply Class B drugs. She was sentenced to 12 years.

Dalbir Sandhu, 41, of Chesterfield Road, Blackpool, was charged with two counts of conspiring to supply class A drugs and possession with intent to supply class A drugs. He was sentenced to 10 years .

Jason Gerrand, 50, of no fixed abode, was charged with two counts of Conspiracy to supply Class A drugs . He was sentenced to eight years and three months.

Gareth Burgess, 45, of Clayton Crescent, Blackpool, was charged with two counts of conspiring to supply class A drugs. He was sentenced to seven years and seven months.

Dean Baker, 33, of Norfolk Avenue, Thornton Cleveleys, was charged with two counts of conspiring to supply class A drugs. He was sentenced to seven years and four months.

Thomas Bird, 31, of Bolton Street, Blackpool, was charged with two counts of conspiring to supply class A drugs. He was sentenced to eight years 9 months for the conspiracy with an additional 6 months for activating a suspended sentence totalling nine years and three months.

Chloe Stott, 24, of Langdale Road, Blackpool, was charged with two counts of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs. She failed to appear at court for sentencing but was sentenced to seven years and seven months in her absence. A warrant is now out for her arrest.

Jack Faryniarz, 22, of Dickson Road, Blackpool, was charged with two counts of conspiracy to supply class A drugs and burglary. He was sentenced to eight years and nine months.

William Ogden, 21, of Spencer Court, Blackpool, was charged with two counts of conspiracy to supply class A drugs and possession with intent to supply. He was sentenced to eight years.

Ryan Black, 27, of Jameson Street, Blackpool, was charged with two counts of conspiracy to supply class A drugs. He failed to appear for sentencing, but was sentenced to five years in his absence, and a warrant is now out for his arrest.

Rachel Johnson, 34, of Fleetwood, was charged with two counts of conspiracy to supply class A drugs. She pleaded Guilty to assisting an OCG and was sentenced to 15 months suspended for 12 months and will have to complete 80 hours of unpaid work.

Jamie Robinson, 22, of Airdrie Place, Blackpool, was charged with two counts of conspiracy to supply class A drugs. He pleaded Guilty to being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and was sentenced to two years, suspended for two years. He will also have to complete 120 hours of unpaid work.

Jadene Grady, 26, of Onslow Road, Blackpool, was charged with two counts of conspiring to supply a class A drug. She pleaded Guilty to assisting an OCG at Preston crown court, and was sentenced to 15 months, suspended for 12 months and will have to complete 80 hours of unpaid work.