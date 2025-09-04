Taylor Swift fans have the chance to congratulate the pop star on her engagement to Travis Kelce.

Moonpig has created a public engagement card for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Moonpig has created a group card that Swifties can sign for free and it will be delivered straight to Taylor and Travis as a love letter from the UK.

Although she left her Eras tour behind last year, the card design features a playful touch to the new era in the Blank Space hitmaker's life as it reads: "Welcome to Your Wedding Era."

Moonpig has also launched another card in homage to Taylor and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis's engagement with a second design featuring the singer's words from her engagement announcement post on Instagram last week: "Your favourite English teacher and gym teacher are getting married."

Both of the new designs can be ordered in standard, large and giant sizes ranging in price from £3.99.

A Moonpig spokesperson said: "Taylor and Travis's engagement is the love story everyone's talking about, and so we couldn't resist giving Swifties across the UK a way to join in the celebrations and celebrate this momentous occasion."

Fans have the chance to sing the free group card before Friday (05.09.25).