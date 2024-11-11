Shoppers at an Aldi branch in Manchester were served by several Taylor Swift lookalikes.

Taylor Swift lookalikes did a shift at Aldi in Manchester

A number of Swifts were spotted behind the tills at Aldi's Ancoats supermarket as the pop megastar picked up four awards at the MTV EMAs at Manchester's Co-op Live Arena on Sunday (10.11.24).

However, savvy Swifties soon realised that things weren't as they seemed as multiple versions of the singer scanned their shopping in style – each dressed to represent one of her iconic eras – although there was speculation that it could have been a ploy by the 'Bad Blood' hitmaker to announce a new project.

One TikTok user said: "I just saw Taylor Swift in Aldi. Ok I just saw twelve Taylor Swift lookalikes in Aldi. What is going on? Is this an Easter Egg?"

Jemma Townsend, Marketing Director at Aldi UK, said: "Our new recruits worked a swift shift, keeping the best checkout queues moving faster than Taylor Swift's ticket sales.

"We had the best day celebrating the EMAs with our colleagues and congratulate all the winners, especially Taylor Swift."