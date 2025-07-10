Teachers admit the worst gifts they've received include opened chocolates and second-hand jewellery.

Moonpig reveals best and worst teacher gifts

The school year is drawing to a close in the UK, with parents no doubt planning some end-of-year presents for their child's teachers.

According to a new survey by Moonpig, one in two teachers admit to receiving gifts they didn't like.

Among the worst they've been given include second-hand jewellery, half eaten chocolates, used handmade candles, and even SlimFast items.

It's not surprising that 37 percent of those surveyed admitted they have re-gifted pupils' presents at least once in the past.

Almost three quarters of teachers said they'd be happy with a card, with others preferring vouchers, chocolates or wine.

However, 80 percent still agreed that end of term gifts are given with the best intentions.

A spokesperson for Moonpig commented: “Teachers go above and beyond every day, and end-of-year gifts are a great way to show our appreciation. "We have curated a selection of some of our best gifts that we’re sure won’t disappoint, so whether you want to make a grand gesture or even a small thoughtful token of thanks we’ve certainly got something that will help you score top points in class.”

One in four teacher's would be disappointed if the gifts, even if less then 10 percent of the class give their teacher a present.

According to Moonpig, the most appreciated teacher gifts include - in order - gift vouchers, food or drink items, a personalised card, a gift experiences, or a personalised item.

Items on Moonpig are available to buy with 20 percent off all gifts and flowers using the THANKYOUGIFT code until July 21.

The full range can be found at https://www.moonpig.com/uk/gifts/all/.