Motorists who listen to techno or dance music could become bad drivers.

A study by Brunel University in London academics, said drivers need to "exercise caution" when listening to "fast-temp music" because of how it stimulates the brain.

Experts believe tracks with a fast beat, aggressive lyrics or loud bass tones can encourage risky behaviour from those behind the wheel, such as not being alert or speeding.

This is because the music - such as 'Angels' by Robbie Williams - stimulates a part of the brain called the amygdala, which is a small structure inside the brain that is a part of the limbic system that automatically detects danger - and triggers a slight or fight response.

Brunel University said: "Our findings indicate that drivers in high-load, urban environments should exercise caution in their use of fast-tempo music.”