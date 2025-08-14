Teenagers are being taught how to make phone calls in school.

Bacup and Rawtenstall Grammar School in Lancashire, North West England, are running workshops to teach their pupils how to speak to or email professionals, including university and admissions chiefs.

The scheme - which will run weekly for six months - was developed by the school because its pupils admitted they dread or feel anxious about phoning up university admissions teams.

James Johnstone, Bacup and Rawtenstall Grammar School's principal, is quoted by the Daily Star newspaper as saying: "We see a reluctance to engage readily in dialogue."