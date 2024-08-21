A man was bitten on the testicles by a python in Thailand.

A python bit a man on the testicles as he used the toilet in Thailand

Thanat Thangtewanon received a painful shock when the reptile clamped its jaws on his privates after it had been hiding on the U-bend of his toilet on Tuesday (20.08.24).

Thanat explained that he felt a searing pain through his testicles just moments after he had sat down on the loo.

He said: "I felt something biting my balls. It was very painful, so I put my hands in the toilet to see what was wrong. I was shocked that I grabbed a snake.

"I quickly stood up and plucked it out. I felt pain, really bad pain, and there was blood everywhere, but I was more shocked to have found a python in the toilet."

Thanat - whose wounds did not require stitches - fought off the snake by attacking it with a toilet brush but has been left psychologically scarred by the incident.

He said: "My testicles are safe now. I'm lucky it wasn't a venomous snake. A cobra would have killed me.

"But I haven't used that toilet again since.

"Every time I go, I check what's inside and put a brush in there to make sure."