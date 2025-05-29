Three large asteroids that could destroy entire cities on Earth are currently hiding behind Venus.

Three killer asteroids could come hurtling towards Earth

And scientists have warned that we may not see them coming until it’s too late.

A new study published in Astronomy and Astrophysics reveals that Venus blocks our view of a region of space where some of the most dangerous asteroids could be lurking.

Researchers say the asteroids co-orbiting with Venus range in size from approximately 330 to 1,300 feet (100 to 400 meters) in diameter. Each is large enough to destroy a city, triggering widespread fires and tsunamis.

The international researchers, led by Valerio Carruba from Brazil's São Paulo State University, said in their report that 20 co-orbital asteroids of Venus are currently known.

Even more concerning is that these asteroids don’t follow perfectly stable paths. Their orbits can wobble or shift over time, and any gravitational disturbance could propel them toward Earth.

Because ground-based telescopes can’t observe the area near the sun, the researchers say a dedicated space probe should be sent toward Venus.

In their report, they note that this is the only way to fully map the "still invisible" hazardous asteroids hiding in Earth’s blind spot.

In April, scientists at NASA raised new concerns by increasing the chance of an asteroid hitting the Moon to four per cent. That warning followed a separate risk assessment showing the probability of a major asteroid impact on Earth had climbed to 3.1 per cent, the highest odds ever recorded.