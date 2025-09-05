Scientists say three gentle exercises can help beat insomnia.

Child sleeping

According to new research, yoga, tai chi and even a walk can do the trick to get people to sleep without any problems.

US data says that about 14.5 percent of adults report struggling to sleep most nights, with long-term insomnia being linked to stress, pain, poor habits or other conditions such as sleep apnea.

The study, published in BMJ Evidence-Based Medicine, analyzed 22 randomized clinical trials looking at non-drug treatments for sleeplessness.

It found low-intensity workouts were among the most promising fixes for falling asleep faster and staying asleep longer.

Zhi-jun Bu, the study’s lead author from Nanjing University of Chinese Medicine, said: "Growing evidence suggests that regular physical activity not only improves physical health, but also enhances sleep quality.

"However, most existing studies focus on just one type of exercise, lacking comprehensive comparisons."

Yoga sessions that last 45 to 60 minutes and are done up to six times a week for one or four months were shown to add nearly two hours of sleep per night.

It reduced instances waking up by an hour.

Bu explained: "Yoga can promote better sleep by encouraging deep breathing, body awareness and a calm mental state, which helps reduce stress and anxiety - two common triggers of insomnia."

Two to six tai chi sessions that are 45 minutes to an hour long and done between three or four months extended slumber by over 50 minutes.

It reduced time spent awake by more than 30 minutes.

Doing 30 to 75 minutes of walking or jogging three to five times per week for three to six months also eased insomnia symptoms.

Bu said: "Walking or jogging improves sleep through both physical and emotional pathways.

"It increases energy expenditure, lowers stress hormones like cortisol, boosts mood, enhances melatonin production (the hormone that regulates sleep) and promotes deeper, more restorative sleep - ultimately helping to reduce insomnia symptoms."

However, experts warn anyone starting new fitness routines to consult their doctor first and stop immediately if they experience pain.