Mysterious Tic Tac-shaped UFOs have been visiting Earth for centuries, leading alien investigator Mark Christopher Lee has claimed.

UFO investigator Mark Christopher Lee

In his new documentary Project: Alien Earth, Lee challenges the popular belief that the UFOs - like those seen by US Navy pilots off California in 2004 - are secret military technology. Instead, he presents historical and photographic evidence suggesting these craft predate modern aviation.

Lee said: "We’ve been seeing these ‘Tic Tac’ shaped craft for centuries, and I believe it’s time to face the truth. The idea that they are man-made simply doesn’t hold up. How can we explain detailed sightings of the same type of craft in the 1600s and 1800s, before powered flight even existed?”

In his new documentary film - now streaming on Amazon Prime Video - Lee highlights two major events as proof.

In 1561, hundreds of witnesses in Nuremberg, Germany, reported strange aerial objects during what was described as a “sky battle,” including cylindrical craft resembling today’s Tic Tac UFOs.

Similarly, during the Great Airship Wave of 1896–1897 in the United States, thousands of eye witnesses - including journalists and judges - claimed to have seen metallic, capsule-shaped craft decades before the Wright brothers’ first flight.

Lee said: "These objects were described in eerily similar ways to modern-day sightings.

"Silent propulsion, instant acceleration, no visible means of lift, the same exact features we see in the Tic Tac UFOs today. That’s not coincidence. That’s continuity.”

Lee - whose other films include The King of UFOs and The Rendlesham UFO : The British Roswell - also suggests that claims of military involvement are a deliberate diversion.

He stated: "If the public can be convinced these craft are secret military tech, then there’s no need to ask the bigger, more frightening question: Are we being visited? Have we always been watched?”

Project: Alien Earth features interviews with ufologists, historians, and eyewitnesses, aiming to expose what Lee calls “a cover-up of cosmic proportions".