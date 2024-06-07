A sweetener found in toothpaste has been linked to a rise in heart attacks and strokes.

A sweetener found in toothpaste poses serious health risks

New research has revealed that increased consumption of foods and products containing the sweetener xylitol increases the danger of cardiovascular events caused by blood clots.

It is often referred to as sugar alcohol as it combines both sugar molecules and alcohol molecules and is used in sugar-free sweets, cakes and biscuits.

Dr. Stanley Hazen, the Chair of Cardiovascular and Metabolic Sciences at Cleveland Clinic's Lerner Research Institute, said: "This study shows the immediate need for investigating sugar alcohols and artificial sweeteners, especially as they continue to be recommended in combating conditions like obesity or diabetes.

"It does not mean throw out your toothpaste if it has xylitol in it, but we should be aware that consumption of a product containing high levels could increase the risk of blood clot related events."