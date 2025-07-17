A tortoise caused a fire inside a London flat.

The reptile knocked over the heat lamp, which landed in hay in his aquarium.

The London Fire Brigade was alerted about the fire at 11.40am.

Firefighters from Mitcham, Wimbledon, Tooting and Wallington Fire Stations attended the scene at a maisonette on the fourth floor of a block of flats, and found small flames in one room.

The crew had the fire under control at 12.22pm.

They found and rescued the tortoise, as well as a dog who was hiding underneath the stairs.

They safely returned the animals back to their owners.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: "It is really important that heat lamps are secured properly to prevent them from being accidentally knocked over.

"They are usually positioned near hay or sawdust, which are both highly flammable materials. When they are not in use, make sure they are switched off to avoid overheating."