Proposals to link London and New York with an underwater transatlantic tunnel have resurfaced.

London and New York could be connected by a transatlantic tunnel

Ideas for this have been swirling around for years, but developments with vacuum tube technology have made it somewhat more realistic.

A flight from London to New York takes about six hours, but if a $20 trillion tunnel came to fruition, it could see a high-speed train shoot back and forth on the over 3,000-mile route in just under an hour.

With no set design yet, many have speculated it could be a tunnel underneath the floor of the Atlantic Ocean - or even a tunnel floating on the water's surface, with cables attached to the ocean's floor to hold it in place.

As well as the benefits of getting across the pond quickly - just like the defunct supersonic aircraft Concorde did from 1977 until 2003 - it would be a much more eco-friendly option.