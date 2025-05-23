Two Arsenal fans have had their matchday pub moved to Lisbon ahead of the UEFA Women’s Champions League final.

The transported Twelve Pins pub

For years, Amelie Margaret Kirk and Sophie Hurst have made The Twelve Pins pub in Finsbury Park their matchday home drinking pints from the same seats in the same corner of the drinking establishment.

When their team Arsenal W.F.C. reached the Champions League final, Heineken packed up their lucky pub setup and shipped it to Lisbon where the game against Barcelona is taking place on Saturday (24.05.25) in the Estádio José Alvalade in Lisbon, Portugal.

Painstakingly recreated inside a truck and transported over 2,200 kilometres from North London to the heart of Lisbon, every detail of their ritual was brought to life - beermats, bar stools, pint glasses and all - so they could follow the same routine they believe helps set their team up for success.

Research shows that half of football fans have matchday rituals, and nearly as many (46 per cent) believe their superstitions can influence the score.

Jill Scott MBE, former England Lionesses midfielder, said: “I’ve seen plenty of matchday rituals over the years – some hilarious, some heartfelt, but all completely serious to the person who believes in them.

"I love that Heineken is matching the energy of superstitious fans at the UEFA Women’s Champions League final. It makes me happy to see hardcore fans of the women’s game being acknowledged and celebrated in this way.”

Nabil Nasser, Global Head of Heineken Brand, added: "Who are we to stand between superstitious fans and their matchday rituals? From recreating a lucky pub at the UEFA Women’s Champions League final to shining a light on the fans who make the game what it is, ‘Cheers to the Superstitious Fans’ is all about celebrating fandom in all its forms. Since joining the women’s game in 2021, we’ve seen it grow in incredible ways—and we’re proud to continue championing that momentum.”

Heineken has supported the UEFA Women’s Champions League since 2021 and continues to spotlight the stories of real hardcore fans whose love for the game makes football more than just a sport.