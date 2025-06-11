Uber will trial self-driving London taxis in Spring 2026.

Self-driving car from Waymo in San Francisco, California

The transport firm is teaming up with the UK tech firm Wayve to roll out bookable rides via its app in the British capital.

More self-driving taxis are set to be introduced when Automated Vehicles Act comes into force in late 2027.

The move comes after the UK Labour government recently announced a trial period of self-driving vehicles would take place in Spring 2026.

The Department for Transport (DfT) said 38,000 jobs, £42 billion to the economy, and safer UK roads would be created because of autonomous technology.

In addition, it would improve accessibility for those who cannot or do not wish to drive, as well as transport options in rural areas in the UK.

Heidi Alexander, Transport Secretary, said: “The future of transport is arriving. Self-driving cars could bring jobs, investment, and the opportunity for the UK to be among the world leaders in new technology.”

Alex Kendall, a co-founder and the chief executive of Wayve, said the accelerated trials would put the UK in a leading position for fully autonomous cars, adding: “These early pilots will help build public trust and unlock new jobs, services and markets.”

However, Elly Baker, Labour's transport spokesperson in the London Assembly feared London Black Cab, as well as private taxi drivers could suffer.

She told The Guardian: "Although jobs might be created building and managing driverless cars, existing taxi and private hire drivers shouldn’t risk being left behind."

Steve McNamara, the general secretary of the Licensed Taxi Drivers’ Association, said the move for self-driving taxis is something out of "fantasy land".

He added to the publication: "We’re probably going to have flying taxis before we have autonomous ones in London."