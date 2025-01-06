A UFO-like electric flying vehicle could be the next Uber service.

A UFO-like flying vehicle could take to the skies by the end of the 2020s

The Invo Moon can hold up to three passengers as it travels up to speeds of 250mph in any direction.

It also provides 360-degree panoramic views above and below for riders to take in their surroundings.

The invention is also believed to feature reclinable heated seats, an ice machine and smart TVs.

Its inventor Leo Kayali, a former Tesla engineer, designed the near-silent £280,000 aircraft - which is 16ft in diameter and weighs 2,500lb - by taking inspiration from Leonardo Da Vinci's drawings.

Kayali described how it boasts a range of up to 300 miles and takes only 30 minutes to charge from 20 per cent to 80 per cent.

He hopes to have it certified by the US aviation authority by 2027 - with a proposed launch in major cities by the end of the decade.