Aliens have two bases located on Earth

Danny Sheehan, a lawyer known for disclosing information about UFO and alien encounters, suggests that he knows of two extraterrestrial bases on our planet located in "desolate areas".

Sheehan said in an interview that has gone viral on the website Reddit: "(There are) bases here, on our planet. Many of which are located high in the desolate areas of the mountains where very few people ever go, and beneath the sea. There's a major base in the Pacific that we're virtually certain exists off Baja - between Baja and Guadeloupe Island.

"Potentially beneath the ocean floor, it's been monitored and we have potentially hundreds of videos and vehicles coming and going down into, and coming from that base."

He added: "There are some... inside our national security state apparatus that knows this to be true. And they are in fact, engaged at the present time... attempting to shoot down these UFOs... and taking captive the members who pilot these craft. It is an extraordinarily dangerous situation."