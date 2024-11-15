UFOs have allegedly been spotted coming out of the ocean with the incident captured in high resolution footage.

Michael Shellenberger claimed he saw UFOs coming out of the ocean in high resolution footage

Journalist Michael Shellenberger told a US Congress hearing at the Pentagon, Washington D.C., that a source claimed to had watched a video of a "white" mystery object coming out of the sea and being met by another 20 miles off the coast of Kuwait.

He also claimed the US military and intelligence community is "sitting on a huge amount of visual and other information" about unexplained activity.

A 12-page file - written by whistleblowing current or former U.S. government officials and delivered by Mr. Shellenberger - claiming to detail a classified unidentified aerial phenomenon (UAP) crash-retrieval programme - code-named Immaculate Constellation - was issued in the hearing.

However, the Pentagon denies 53-year-old Shellenberger's claims.

He said: "The US military and intelligence community are sitting on a huge amount of visual and other information - still photos, video, photos, other sensor information.

"It's not those fuzzy photos and videos that we've been given.

"There's very clear high resolution."