The universe has a "self-destruct button" that could destroy civilisation instantly.

The universe is thought to contain a 'self-destruct button'

Physicists have claimed that the universe contains a built-in 'self-destruct button' called false vacuum delay that would wipe out every planet, star and galaxy and end life as we know it if it were ever triggered.

The theory stems from the idea that the universe is currently at its most stable, something that is described by experts as a 'false vacuum'.

If any part of the universe is ever pushed into a stable state, a bubble of 'true vacuum' will expand through it and destroy everything it touches.

Professor Ian Moss, a cosmologist at Newcastle University, likened the universe to a "table-top with many dominoes standing on their side".

He told MailOnline: "They can stay upright unless some small disturbance topples one, and triggers all of them to fall."