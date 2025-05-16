The universe will end "much sooner than expected".

Space experts in the Netherlands have calculated when white dwarf stars will become extinct, marking the end of everything in existence and were stunned by the results.

However, the boffins at Radboud University have revealed that the apocalypse is still a long time away as humanity has 10 to the power of 78 years before it occurs - one followed by 78 zeroes.

Heino Falcke, a black hole expert and lead author of the study, said: "The final end of the universe is coming much sooner than expected but fortunately it still takes a very long time."

The team based their calculations on Hawking radiation, a theory named in honour of the celebrated British physicist Stephen Hawking.

Co-author Walter van Suijlekom said: "By asking these kinds of questions and looking at extreme cases, we want to better understand the theory, and perhaps one day, we can unravel the mystery of Hawking radiation."