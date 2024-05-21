Vaping has been linked to lung cancer in a landmark study.

Vaping raises the risk of death from lung cancer

Researchers in South Korea examined the health data from 4.3 million former smokers in the country and found that those who switched to e-cigarettes were twice as likely to pass away from lung cancer than those who gave up entirely.

The results call the perceived notion that smokers should switch to vapes for the sake of their health into question.

Yeon Wook Kim, who led the study at Seoul National University Bundang Hospital, said: "This is the first large population-based study to demonstrate the increased risk of lung cancer in e-cigarette users after smoking cessation.

"Our results indicate that when integrating smoking cessation interventions to reduce lung cancer risk, the potential harms of using e-cigarettes as an alternative to smoking must be considered."