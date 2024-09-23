Spending too long playing video games can cause problems for men in the bedroom.

Too many hours gaming can lead to erectile dysfunction

Experts have discovered that males who spend more than five hours a day on their consoles are almost three times as likely to suffer from erectile dysfunction.

The warning comes as millions of gamers around the world prepare for the release of 'EA FC 25' this week - the latest title in the enduring football series.

Dr. Ashwin Sharma, from online pharmacy MedExpress, said: "With any major release, it's common for gamers to spend extended hours sitting in front of screens.

"However, many may be unaware of the long-term impact a sedentary lifestyle can have on their overall health, particularly their sexual health.

"Prolonged sitting can negatively affect circulation and cardiovascular health - critical for maintaining sexual function.

"Over time, this directly impairs blood flow to various parts of the body, including the penis, and can contribute to erectile dysfunction."