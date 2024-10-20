Playing video games makes the brain younger - but exercising does not.

Those who regularly play games such as 'Grand Theft Auto' and 'Minecraft' were found to have the mental ability of someone over a decade their junior because of the improved memory, attention and reasoning skills that come with spending hours on consoles.

Data from brain tests of over 1,000 people were compared with questionnaires asking participants how often they gamed as well as about their lifestyle and it was found that there were no cognitive improvements for non-gamers who met the recommended 150 minutes of weekly physical activity.

Professor Adrian Owen, a neuroscientist at Western University in Canada, said: "The sorts of games that frequent gamers play nowadays are really quite different from consumer brain training games.

"Typically, they are highly engaging, strategic and may enhance visual attention and processing speed, and problem-solving abilities, through intense repetition and practice.

"Any gamer also knows that these games are designed to activate the reward systems of the brain, which leads to the release of neurotransmitters like dopamine.

"This may also have long-term effects on cognitive function."