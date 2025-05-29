A British DJ has told how she was left with "old lady bones" in her 30s after a freak accident revealed a hidden health crisis – and she's now warning others about the dangers of trendy weight-loss jabs.

A DJ has warned against the dangers of Ozempic

Sophie Wright, 35, a former professional ice skater turned writer and DJ, was diagnosed with severe osteoporosis after snapping her thigh bone in a fall doctors say should never have caused such damage.

She said: "I landed on a straight leg and snapped my thigh. The femur is the biggest and hardest bone in your body to break. The surgeon asked if I’d been in a car crash because it was such a high-impact injury."

A DEXA scan revealed Sophie’s bones were dangerously brittle.

She explained: "I couldn’t have scored any lower. I’m essentially made of glass at this point."

Although she has never taken popular weight-loss jabs like Ozempic, Wegovy or Mounjaro, her experience has made her deeply suspicious of the booming craze for slimming injections.

Sophie said: "I’m sure as hell staying away from Ozempic-like jabs. Bone health had never entered my mind... It’s what your nan might talk about."

Doctors say Sophie’s fears are not unfounded. The powerful appetite-suppressing drugs – originally created to manage type 2 diabetes – are now being widely used for fast-track weight loss, but studies suggest they may come at a dangerous cost to bone health.

As appetite and food intake fall, so do essential nutrients like calcium and vitamin D, putting users at risk of fractures and even visible height loss. Some patients have reportedly shrunk by as much as two inches.

Dr. Doug Lucas, a metabolic health expert, said the risks could be "potentially catastrophic" for many users.

He explained: "A higher percentage of weight lost using jabs is lean mass – from both muscle and bone.

"These are critical tissues for long-term health. With tens of millions of adults now using these drugs, the consequences could be widespread."

Sophie’s accident changed her life. She required surgery to rebuild her femur and now has permanent metalwork in her leg.

She explained: "I still can’t fully bend my leg. But I know I’m not normal because a healthy woman of 35 should not be shattering her bones like this."

To add to the shock, Sophie was also diagnosed with diabetes – the very illness the injections are meant to treat. Despite being a textbook candidate for the jabs, she’s decided the risk is too high.

She said: "I considered Ozempic to help manage my blood sugar. But now I just think no. Not worth the risk."

Doctors say anyone considering weight-loss jabs should be properly monitored, and stress the importance of strength training and a diet rich in bone-friendly nutrients.

One specialist said: "Losing weight doesn’t have to come at the cost of your skeleton."

For Sophie, the warning has come too late – but she hopes others will think twice before jumping on the jab bandwagon.

She said: "I’m essentially made of glass at this point.

"And no one told me this could happen."