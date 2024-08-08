Watching the Olympics on TV is as effective at burning calories as exercising.

Watching sport on the sofa burns off calories

Research has found that people burn up to 540 calories while watching sport on the sofa due to the emotional exertions of cheering on their favourite athletes.

A poll by energy firm EDF found that 59 per cent said cheering on their heroes from the sofa was so stressful that it felt equivalent to an exercise session - with football matches putting the most demand on the body.

The survey of 200 people also revealed that 42 per cent of respondents found their heart rate increased while watching at home while the figure rose to 88 per cent when viewing alongside others.

Dr. Dale Esliger, a sports scientist at Loughborough University, said: "Watching sport is positively associated with wellbeing and vitality, especially in a summer packed with thrilling events where people gather with family and friends."