A teenage girl suffers from an allergy to water

Chloe Ramsay, 19, was born with several food allergies and would "pass out" if she ever ate bananas or potatoes but unusually has aquagenic urticaria, an allergy to H20.

Showers cause Ramsay's skin to flare up in hives and getting caught outside in the rain leaves her "wanting to scrape (my) skin off with a knife".

The carer - who hails from Hampshire in the UK - told the Daily Star newspaper: "We found about my first allergies when I was six months old and my mum was weaning me.

"If I was given potatoes or bananas I would go blue and pass out, but luckily my reactions aren't that bad any more. They change, but currently I can't eat foods like strawberries, kiwis, fruit juices and I can't use scented shampoos and body washes."

Ramsay continued: "With the water allergy, it just came on one day - I thought I'd used a body wash I was allergic to, but it got worse. Whenever I washed my hands I would get massive rashes and it felt like ants crawling on my skin."