Water Buffalos were on the loose in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada

In total, 24 female heifers escaped from their home at the Tesfa Farms facility in Surrey on June 12.

They roamed the Fleetwood and Port Kells area of the Canadian city.

Tesfa Farms said members of the public and "three" Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) helped "coral and load them" back to safety.

The firm said their fences become weakened due to "challenges", such as "people often trespass, and let their dogs chase out animals in our field"

Tesfa Farms said on Instagram: "Yes the 24 Buffalo got out today, they swam through the culvert under 176 and went for a leisurely walk up to 168th.

"We had witnesses calmly follow until they got spooked and ran up the road. They were female heifers despite media saying bulls on the loose.

"So thankful to the kind friends, community members and three RCMP who calmly helped us coral and load them.

"We do routinely check our fences but being a farm in an urban area comes with challenges one being people often trespass, let their dogs chase our animals (in our field) and this can lead to weakened areas of fence.

"They are gentle, curious animals. All those involved in the physical round up are very familiar with the herd."