Water has been found in soil samples from the Moon for the first time.

Boffins testing soil brought back from a 2020 Chinese space mission have found "hydrated molecules", the Chinese Academy of Science has said.

The existence of water on the lunar surface has been accepted by scientists for several years but this is the first time in which actual evidence of its presence has been provided.

The discovery raises hopes that a permanent human presence can be established on the Moon in the coming years as access to water would make living a lot easier.

A research paper published in Nature Astronomy magazine said: "The presence of ammonium (in the rock)... highlights its potential as a resource for lunar habitation.

"Our findings also suggest that water molecules can persist in sunlit areas of the moon as hydrated salts."