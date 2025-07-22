Animal control officers are hunting for a water monitor lizard on the loose in Webster, Massachusetts.

Water monitor lizard / Credit: Facebook

The team at Webster Animal Control said the creature - which is native to Asia and is illegal to have as a pet in the northeastern state - was spotted in the Blueberry Lane area in the week commencing July 14.

The water monitor lizards - which are "not known to attack humans or dogs/cats" - like to "travel, climb trees and seek out water".

As a result, officers - who are also working with a reptile specialist - sent up a drone into the sky to check nearby swimming pools.

They called off the search on July 17 - but they are still calling for people in the Blueberry Lane area to not approach the water monitor lizard and to immediately call animal control or the police department if they spot the creature roaming around.

In a Facebook post by Webster Animal Control on July 18, it wrote: "When we were informed of the lizard being loose, we did do a small search in the area of the residence and had the Police drone up checking pools near by.

"Due to the amount of time that the lizard had been out for, and after speaking with professionals, we did call off the search last night.

"These types of lizards are known to travel, climb trees, and seek out water. They are not known to attack humans or dogs/cats.

"This animal is owned illegally, and it is important to call animal control as soon as there is a spotting so we can capture it. We do have a reptile specialist we are working with.

"There is a water monitor loose in the area of Blueberry lane off from upper gore.

"If you spot this reptile, please immediately contact animal control or the police department.

"Please DO NOT approach and let the professionals handle the animal. (sic)"