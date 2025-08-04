A sea lion that was found in the middle of a Californian road will be rehabilitated and "eventually" returned to the wild.

Pointer being rescued / Credit: Instagram

Pointer sparked calls to the San Rafael Police Department (SRPD) on July 21 after he wandered onto Point San Pedro Road.

The SRPD, firefighters from the San Rafael Fire Department (SRFD) and community members used "shields, a litter basket, and cardboard" to move the juvenile sea lion over to the nearby Point San Pedro Bay Park.

Once in the park, Pointer made use of the water sprinklers.

The Marine Mammal Center took custody of Pointer and discovered the animal is suffering from a bacterial infection.

Teams at the Marine Mammal Center will rehabilitate Pointer and will "eventually" release the sea lion back into the wild.

