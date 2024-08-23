Exercising at the weekend is an effective way of preventing dementia and Parkinson's disease.

Exercising at the weekend is very effective

Researchers in China have found that "weekend warriors" - who complete vigorous physical activity just once or twice per week - saw the risk of health issues slashed in the same way as those who worked out in the gym every day.

Boffins at Hangzhou Normal University analysed data from over 75,000 people in Britain, with an average of 62, who wore digital wrist-worn devices similar to Fitbits.

Over a follow-up period of eight years, the weekend exercisers saw their risk of dementia reduced by 23 per cent and Parkinson's cut by 49 per cent.

The scientists wrote in the journal Nature Aging: "Engaging in a weekend warrior pattern, characterised by concentrated bouts of high-volume moderate to vigorous physical activity within one to two days, is associated with a similar risk reduction for brain disorders as the regularly active pattern."

The team conceded that their findings have "several limitations" as the study only involved participants between the ages of 43 and 79.