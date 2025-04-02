Exercising just twice a week is enough to reduce the risk of disease or early death.

Exercising just twice a week can reduce the risk of health problems

Research has found that the "weekend warrior" approach is just as healthy as working out every single day.

Data from 93,000 people in Britain found that exercising twice a week led to a significantly lower risk of premature death, heart disease and cancer.

Boffins at Southern Medical University in China say that the key to staying healthy is to hit the target time for exercise, regardless of how it is achieved.

Dr. Zhi-Hao Li, the author of the study, said: "You don't need exercise every day to stay healthy.

"As long as you get 150 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity per week, whether packed into one to two days or spread out, you can significantly reduce your risk of dying from cardiovascular disease, cancer or other causes.

"This message is encouraging news for busy people who struggle to fit in daily workouts but can manage a concentrated burst of activity on weekends or over a couple of days.

"This research provides reassuring evidence that even sporadic physical activity can have lasting health benefits."