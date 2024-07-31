Weight loss drugs could help people quit smoking.

A new study has revealed that semaglutide - the ingredient in drugs such as Ozempic and Wegovy - is linked to lower chances of people with tobacco addiction needing healthcare measures to help them kick the habit.

Researchers assessed health data from almost 223,000 people - including those with type 2 diabetes and tobacco use disorder - who took anti-diabetes medications.

About 6,000 participants took semaglutide, which was discovered to be associated with a reduced risk of smoking-related healthcare needs.

The result were noticeable within 30 days of prescription and indicates that the semaglutide takers were more likely to be successful when it comes to quitting smoking.

The experts wrote in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine: "Semaglutide was associated with a significantly lower risk for medical encounters for tobacco use disorder diagnosis compared with other anti-diabetes medications.

"Semaglutide was associated with reduced smoking cessation medication prescriptions and counselling."