Weight-loss drugs such as Ozempic and Wegovy can slow biological ageing.

Ozempic is a 'fountain of youth'

Evidence presented at the world's largest cardiology conference showed that the jabs have "far-reaching benefits beyond what we initially imagined".

Doctors suggest there is increasing evidence that the drugs can slow ageing and enable people to live "longer and better".

A range of studies presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress in London show that weekly doses of the jab can prevent heart failure, cut deaths from Covid and reduce high blood pressure that was previously thought to be untreatable.

It is argued that the weight-loss jabs should be considered as multi-purpose drugs and "health promoters" rather than just an aid for those trying to shed some pounds.

Dr. Harlan Krumholz, Professor of Medicine at Yale University School of Medicine, said: "Is it a fountain of youth... I would say if you're improving someone's cardiometabolic health substantially, then you are putting them in a position to live longer and better.

"It wouldn't surprise me that improving people's health this way actually slows down the ageing process."