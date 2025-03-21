A woman who changed her name to Pudsey Bear has been refused a passport.

Eileen De Bont changed her name to the Children in Need mascot Pudsey Bear in 2009 to raise money for the BBC charity

Eileen De Bont - who has been going by Mrs. Pudsey Bear since 2009 - made £4,000 for the BBC charity, which helps to improve the lives of disadvantaged children and young people in the UK, after the highest bidder in her eBay auction picked her new name.

The mum-of-two is called the charity's mascot on Companies House for her Northern Light Tarot reading business, her bank card, driving licence and council tax statement, however, the Home Office has stopped her from getting a passport because of the "frivolous name".

The 53-year-old dental nurse, from Prestatyn, Denbighshire, Wales, told MailOnline: "They just won't let me be who I am.

"All my bills, my bank details, the GP, my local health trust.

"Everywhere else has accepted my new name - everywhere except the Passport Office.

"When I applied back in 2009, their reasoning was that it was a frivolous name and therefore the answer was no.

"They would only make a note on the back page of the passport that I was also known as Pudsey Bear, but right next to my photograph, it had my previous name.

"I just had to accept that in the end, but that passport has now expired and I need a passport that aligns with my official name.

"This is an issue now affecting my online business because to sell services digitally and use streaming platforms you need to provide an in-date and valid form of photo ID - and I don't have one.

"I thought that after 16 years the passport agency can hardly call my name "frivolous".

"It is my name, and has been for 16 years, so I would like it on the front page of my passport next to my photograph."

In the wake of her complaint, the Home Office is encouraging Mrs. Bear to submit a new application.