A woman claiming to be a "vampire" feeds on "ambient energy".

Vampire Hellie says she feeds off the energy of her friends and strangers

Hellen Schweizer aka Vampire Hellie, 29, from Ohio, is not your typical blood-sucking vampire, explaining to her 47.1K followers that she gets her energy from other people.

She said: "I'm literally a vampire.

"And while I do love to wear the fangs, the makeup, the costume, that's not exactly what being a real living vampire is all about.

"For me, I feed off of energy.

"But, energy is everywhere and in every living thing.

"And there is ambient energy which is great, you can take that."

Hellie explained that you have to gain "consent" to take "someone else's energy".

She went on: "But you cannot just take someone else's energy, you need consent.

"Consent is beautiful. So, deep energy feedings always need consent. But why do we need energy?

"Basically in a spiritual sense, I don't have enough energy on my own, so I need a little help from my friends.

"And I'm not alone, there's a community of people out there all around the world of people just like me who need to do a little more energy work.

"They can be anyone - they can be custodians, they can be baristas, lawyers. In my case, I make vampire content. So I'm a vamp-fluencer, as they say."

She told the Daily Mail: "We as vampires don't naturally have our own and become drained when we don't 'feed'.

"We're called 'vampires' because we suck energy out of a person and put it into ourselves through meditation practices.

"For example, I might feel drained, and a friend might have too much energy. She'll ask if I can take some and it's a win-win for everyone.

"'Then there's ambient energy, which isn't necessarily in someone but around them. That type of energy usually manifests at concerts, festivals, etc."

