A woman feels like she is "being held at gunpoint" when she sees ketchup.

Ketchup can scare people

Leigh Woodman has banned the popular meal condiment from her home - despite her boyfriend liking it - due to her fear, called mortuusequusphobia.

The 32 year old, from Bristol, even chucks away plates that she thinks may have come in contact with the tomato-based sauce.

She told the Daily Star newspaper: "I'm fully aware of how dramatic it sounds, and I've always been embarrassed by it."

Leigh continued: "I have been out with friends, and they order ketchup and then barricade my view with the menu.

"If it's put in my face, I'll freeze.

"It's more of a panic attack."