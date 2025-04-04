A woman sought revenge on a neighbour who stole her parking space.

A woman sought revenge on a neighbour who stole her parking space

The unnamed social media user revealed her story where she explained that she has an "assigned" spot for her car but a man kept parking his own car there, so she decided to make him "struggle" as she took action.

She wrote on Reddit: "I have an assigned parking spot at my apartment complex. It’s mine, clearly marked, no confusion. This one guy that seems nice in previous conversations, has parked the second time in my place, I talked to him the first time and he apologised. Instead of talking to him (a second time), I just parked directly behind him. Not blocking him in completely just close enough that he’d have to do a very awkward 17-point turn to get out.!

The Reddit member noted that it took the man a "solid five minutes" to manoeuvre his car out of the tight spot, and she laughed at him from her window.

She said: "Took him a solid five minutes to escape, I was having the time of my life watching him struggle from my window."