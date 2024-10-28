A woman discovered one of the deadliest scorpions on the planet in her home.

A deadly Brazilian yellow scorpion was found in a UK home

Payge Aitchison noticed the Brazilian yellow scorpion in the hallway of her property in Berkshire but is at a loss to explain how it got there.

She initially thought it was a spider but noticed its venomous stinger - which can kill a child or elderly person in seconds -after closely inspecting the critter.

In their native Brazil, the scorpions kill more humans than all other venomous animals combined and Aitchison was relieved that the animal specialists were promptly able to remove the creature after she collected it in a Tupperware box.

She said: "It was really nerve-wracking having something like that on my table for that hour.

"Even though I knew it was in a sealed box and it couldn't get out, there was still something on the table that could have killed me.

"What could have happened? All that started to sink in."