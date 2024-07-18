A woman was shocked to discover the truth after dating a man who claimed to be an FBI agent.

Woman shocked by truth

TikTok user Jenna Jean has shared her wild story after starting a relationship with someone who claimed to work for the US security service ever since they first met on a dating app in 2001.

She said in a video on the social media platform: "He maintained that he worked for the FBI throughout our relationship.

"After six months, he moved to D.C. for 'FBI training.' We attempted a long-distance relationship but eventually parted ways.

"Six months later, he rang me up describing a secret mission and told me I wouldn't be able to contact him on his current number anymore."

Jenna admitted "something didn't feel right", and she started "digging", and turned to a friend of hers who worked in the US intelligence sector.

They found no record of her boyfriend being an FBI agent, and she eventually got the help of a private investigator via the 'Dating Detectives' podcast.

After a few weeks, the investigator had "discovered something".

Jenna revealed: "My ex was not in the FBI. In fact, he had never even been through FBI training. There was absolutely nothing in his background connected to the FBI whatsoever."

Despite being "super secretive", she noted her ex seemed to lie "just for the thrill" rather than for any ulterior motive.

She said: "He wasn't a con artist in the traditional sense. He didn't take money from me or need a place to stay. He had his own apartment and paid for things. It seems he lied just for the thrill of it.

"He was always super secretive, yet I clearly remember seeing an FBI resume and cover letter on his desktop, almost as if he wanted me to see it.

"He had no social media or friends I could meet. He claimed all his friends were away on deployments with the military."

Her TikTok saga has exposed more of his web of deceit, with one girl seeing the video and revealing she was living in DC and went on two dates with the same man.

Jenna added: "He told her he was working for the FBI, not just in training, but actually working undercover there.

"So, he was still spinning the same lie. Why was he even in DC if he wasn't there for training? Later, I connected with another girl living in Florida.

"She said her friends had sent her my podcast and it sounded awfully a lot like the guy she was currently dating. Turns out it was him!"