A woman is concerned about her cousin's baby name

A Reddit user has appealed to people for advice after unsuccessfully trying to persuade her cousin to come up with a different moniker for her soon-to-be-born daughter.

She turned to the Tragedeigh subreddit, which sees users discussed names that have been "deliberately misspelled or completely made up to appear more unique than it actually is".

She revealed her cousin wants to call her daughter Phoebe, but plans to give it a "unique" twist by spelling it Feabe.

The woman wrote: "I've tried to convince her that people won't understand how to say it, and the traditional spelling looks a lot prettier, but she has her mind set.

"She says nobody will read it differently, and uses the names Lia and Lea as examples. I just don't think it's the same thing.

"But tell me, is it a tragedeigh like I think it is? Will the kid get bullied?"

The woman even tried to convince her cousin that the other children could reference Phineas and Ferb because of the spelling, but the mum-to-be "just said taht she loved the show as a kid".

The Reddit user continued: "My cousin and I are super close, like sisters, so any suggestions? "It also doesn't help that her middle name will be spelt Feiey, like Fae for Fairy. So Feabe Feiey."

Replying to the post, other people suggested that they would actually pronounced the name as "Feeb" or "Fabe" rather than the same as Phoebe.

Another user commented: "Any elementary teacher will tell you that Phoebe spelled as Feabe is going to get teased as Flea be and when she's older?

"Even worse, Fee is for sale to the highest bidder. Kids are Cruel. Girls are crueler."

And someone else wrote: "It is more than a tragedy. The poor kid will be called Feeble or Febreeze, and even well-intentioned people will say it incorrectly.

"It also entirely hides its Greek meaning of 'bright' or 'shining' (as in Phoebus Apollo), and it disconnects it from any of the characters in mythology, or the woman in the Bible, who have the name Phoebe."